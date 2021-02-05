Defending national interests must be a permanent process, the security official stresses.

Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, Oleksiy Danilov, says the task of the Ukrainian authorities is to prevent Russian President Vladimir Putin from seizing Ukraine.

The comment came during an online discussion panel of the Kyiv Forum "Sanctions against Russian Propaganda," an UNIAN correspondent reports.

The NSDC Secretary said that Ukraine should in no case cease to defend its interests.

Read alsoMedia freedom gives no right to spread "malicious propaganda" – U.S. envoy to OSCE"If we stop and if we fail to defend our national interests, we'll lose. And then Putin's dream that he conceived, let's say, in 2000, when he put it into his head the idea that he would take over Ukraine... that dream could come true. Our task is to not let him succeed," Danilov said.

At the same time, the NSDC secretary remains confident that Ukraine is able to hinder Putin's plans.

"I periodically communicate with Volodymyr Zelensky and clearly understand further developments. I know how we will defend our sovereignty to ensure that we're independent of anyone. And I'm sure that victory will on our side, 100%," Danilov said.

Zelensky's ban on pro-Russian media outlets

President Volodymyr Zelensky on February 2 enacted a package of sanctions put forward by the National Security and Defense Council, effectively blocking a number of media assets, including 112 Ukraine, ZIK, and NewsOne TV channels that had been multiple times accused of preaching pro-Russian rhetoric, formally owned by Taras Kozak – an MP and ally of Vladimir Putin's crony Viktor Medvedchuk.

Read alsoSanctions on pro-Russian TV channels challenged in Supreme CourtCommenting on own move, President Zelensky said he strongly supports freedom of speech, but not "propaganda financed by the aggressor country."

SBU security service chief Ivan Bakanov said, "There is a big difference between freedom of speech and outright anti-Ukrainian rhetoric. Freedom of speech ends where signs appear of encroachment on territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine."

U.S. diplomats in Ukraine have supported the move and called for joint efforts "to prevent disinformation from being deployed as a weapon in an information war against sovereign states."

Meanwhile, the European Union's External Service said it was "assessing the implications" of the ban on TV channels.

Author: UNIAN