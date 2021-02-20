According to Danilov, the Kremlin's only task is to destroy Ukraine.

Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) Oleksiy Danilov says only Russian President Vladimir Putin may end the war in Ukraine's Donbas.

"The issue of ending the war is in the office of one person – Vladimir Putin. Until this person decides to end the war they [Russians] have been waging on the territory of Ukraine for seven years, no agreements will work with anyone. Putin is the only person who may end the war. The whole world knows this," he said during the Svoboda Slova [Freedom of Speech] panel show hosted by Savik Shuster on Friday, as reported by the RBC Ukraine news agency.

"I repeat once again the issue of ending the war is only in Putin's office, in his head. There are no other options... Because they [Russians] have only one task, i.e. to destroy Ukraine. We must win the war. And now time is not working for the Russian Federation, time is working for the Ukrainian people," the official said.

