The official says the support from Ukraine's strategic partners is crucial.

Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) Oleksiy Danilov has said Ukraine is developing various scenarios to respond to Russia's destabilization attempts.

According to him, the NSDC's office is monitoring the situation round-the-clock and developing various scenarios for responding to developments, the NSDC's press service quoted Danilov as saying during a meeting with Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Canada to Ukraine Larisa Galadza.

"Unfortunately, Russia doesn't plan to give up attempts to destabilize the situation in the region," he said, adding the support from Ukraine's strategic partners is crucial in countering Russia's hybrid threat.

During the meeting, the officials discussed topical issues of bilateral security cooperation. They also exchanged views on the security situation in the region, in particular, in the context of Russia's escalating influence in neighboring Belarus and preparations for the Russian-Belarusian Zapad-2021 strategic exercises.

Read alsoNATO says it is concerned about Russian military build-up near Ukraine – mediaThe NSDC secretary expressed gratitude to the Canadian side for comprehensive assistance to Ukraine. "Canada is our reliable friend and partner," he said.

In turn, Galadza highlighted Ukraine's determination in sanctions policy and reaffirmed Canada's lasting support of Ukraine on the way to restoring territorial integrity and sovereignty over the temporarily occupied territories.

Russian troops amassed along Ukraine's borders

On March 30, 2021, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Colonel-General Ruslan Khomchak said Russia had deployed 28 battalion tactical groups along the state border of Ukraine and in the temporarily occupied territories. It is also said to be planning to bring up to 25 battalion tactical groups under the guise of preparing for military drills. Such actions pose a threat to Ukraine's military security.

According to the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the invaders are reinforcing their advanced units with reconnaissance teams and sniper pairs, involving Russian army instructors in personnel training. Russia-led forces are also keeping alert artillery units in combat readiness for use in certain areas, including in settlements located on the occupied territory of Ukraine.

On March 31, The New York Times reported Russia was pulling 4,000 troops to the border with Ukraine.

Footage was shared on the web, showing a train with Russian military hardware en route along the Kerch Strait bridge to occupied Crimea.

The U.S. European Command raised its alert status to the highest level after fighting had resumed between Russia-led forces and Ukrainian troops in Donetsk region.

The U.S. Department of Defense said it was "aware of Russian troop movements" on Ukraine's borders and was concerned about recent escalations of Russian aggression in eastern Ukraine.

Translation: Kanaryan Lyudmila