Occupation authorities claim the woman, 66, had been gathering Russian navy secrets for Ukraine's military intelligence.

A court in the Russian-occupied Crimea has found Halyna Dolhopolova, a Sevastopol-based retiree, guilty of "high treason" following a closed-door trial.

She was sentenced to 12 years in prison for what the invaders say was "clandestine cooperation" with Ukraine's military intelligence GURMO.

Charges claim she had been engaged in intelligence gathering, targeting "a separate aviation regiment of the Black Sea Fleet," said the Sevastopol court, controlled by Russian occupation authorities.

Read alsoAlmost 50 UN member states condemn Russia's actions in Crimea, Donbas – statementAccording to Ukraine Parliament's Human Rights Commissioner Liudmyla Denisova, an "unlawful verdict" was handed down in a "fabricated criminal case."

The Ombudsman condemned the closed-door trial, as well as continued political repression by the occupation authorities against Ukrainians living on the territory of the temporarily occupied peninsula.

"I call on the international community to apply all possible tools to increase pressure on the Russian Federation in order to ensure that all illegally detained Ukrainian citizens are released and terror against them ceases as soon as possible," Denisova added.

Reporting by UNIAN