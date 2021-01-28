They conducted a set of drills.

Russia's occupation forces have deployed a Bastion coastal defense missile system in occupied Crimea.

This was reported by RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service.

An official statement by the Russian Navy says that they "have deployed the complexes for combat use and have completed preparations for simulation firing."

Russia's occupation forces conducted a set of field maneuvers with "different drills." Further, the Bastion division will conduct joint exercises with the crew of a frigate of the Russian Black Sea Fleet.

Bastion system

The Bastion is a Russian coastal defense missile system. It is designed to destroy vessels of various classes and amphibious assault ships, convoys, shipborne and aircraft carrier strike groups, as well as single ships and radiocontrast shore-based targets amid intense fire and electronic countermeasures.

