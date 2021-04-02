U.S. Embassy joins Ukraine's MFA in protesting military draft in occupied Crimea

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry called on Russia to stop the draft campaign in occupied Crimea.

The Embassy of the United States in Ukraine has joined the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of Ukraine in protesting another military draft in occupied Crimea. "We join MFA Ukraine in strongly protesting Russia's 12th round of illegal conscriptions in Crimea. As Secretary [Antony] Blinken stated, Russia's occupation and increasing militarization of Crimea threatens the world's common security. Crimea is Ukraine," the diplomats wrote on Twitter on April 2, 2021. Read also EU accuses Russia of drafting conscripts from occupied Crimea Draft campaign in occupied Crimea Ukraine's Foreign Ministry called on Russia to stop the draft campaign in occupied Crimea.

As of November 2020, over 25,000 residents of the peninsula had been drafted into the Russian army since the beginning of the annexation of Crimea, while the occupying authorities were planning to draft over 2,500 people by the end of last year. Translation: Kanaryan Lyudmila

