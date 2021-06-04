The president says the bill to liquidate the oligarchic system is only the first step.

The issue of oligarchs' status is to be decided in a national referendum.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in an address following a meeting of the National Security and Defense Council on Friday, June 4.

"I will have one question for those who will try to rock the boat, persuade, break or reach an agreement with MPs on this law. This is a question about the status of oligarchs, which will be put to an all-Ukrainian referendum. This question will be the first. And for someone, perhaps the last," he said.

According to Zelensky, the bill on the elimination of the oligarchic system is only the first step, "this is to create a foundation for countering oligarchic influence."

Translation: Akulenko Olena