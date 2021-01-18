On January 20, she plans to visit eastern Ukraine, if the security situation allows, to see first-hand the situation in conflict-affected areas.

The OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, Sweden's Minster for Foreign Affairs Ann Linde will visit Ukraine this week for meetings with high-level Ukrainian officials and travel to the east of the country.

Linde will hold talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on January 19. The talks will focus on the crisis in and around Ukraine, and on strengthening the co-operation between the OSCE and Ukraine, the OSCE said on its website on January 18, 2021.

Read alsoTerritorial integrity of Ukraine must be respected, including Crimea – OSCE chair-in-officeLinde will also meet with staff members from the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine and the OSCE Project Coordinator in Ukraine. She will also meet with civil society representatives.

"On January 20, she plans to visit eastern Ukraine, if the security situation allows, to see first-hand the situation in conflict-affected areas," reads the report.

Author: UNIAN