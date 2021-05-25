The talks will focus on the crisis in and around Ukraine and on ways to strengthen cooperation between the OSCE and Ukraine

OSCE Secretary General Helga Maria Schmid will visit Ukraine this week, the organization's press service reports.

The top official will meet with high-level Ukrainian officials and travel to the east of the country, the report says.

Schmid plans to hold talks with senior-level officials, including Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine Oleksiy Reznikov, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, and Dmytro Razumkov, Chairman of the Ukrainian Parliament.

The talks will focus on the crisis in and around Ukraine and on ways to strengthen cooperation between the OSCE and Ukraine, reads the report.

Read alsoZelensky: Path of building peace in Donbas "difficult, not very quick"During her visit, the Secretary General will also meet with staff members from the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine and the OSCE Project Coordinator in Ukraine (PCU).

She will also meet with representatives of international humanitarian organizations, as well as civil society representatives and youth activists.

Schmid also plans to visit eastern Ukraine to see first-hand the situation in conflict-affected areas and the work being carried out by SMM and PCU on the ground.



As per the press service of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry, Schmid's visit to Ukraine at the invitation of Ukrainian Foreign Minister Kuleba will take place on May 26-30.

This will be her first Ukraine visit since her appointment as OSCE Secretary General.

On May 26, Kuleba and Schmid will hold talks, where the key topic will be strengthening the role of the OSCE in monitoring the situation in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.

The parties will pay special attention to the operations of the OSCE SMM and enhancing the effectiveness of its mandate implementation.

A joint press conference by Kuleba and Schmid is scheduled for May 26.

In December 2020, the OSCE elected its new leadership. Helga Schmid (Germany) was appointed OSCE Secretary General.

