The Russians allege Ukraine has been conducting a "targeted aggressive campaign" against the Russian language.

Member of the Ukrainian delegation to the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) and MP from Ukraine's European Solidarity Party Oleksii Honcharenko says the Russian delegation to PACE is initiating a debate on the language issue in Ukraine.

"The Russian delegation to PACE is initiating a debate on the language issue in Ukraine," he wrote on Telegram and shared a copy of the respective letter.

Read alsoRespect to each other and to the country: Minister tells of language law objectivesHoncharenko clarified Russia's concern was caused by the entry into force of Article 30 of the Law of Ukraine on ensuring the functioning of Ukrainian as the official language.

"In their opinion, Ukraine has been conducting a 'targeted aggressive campaign' against the Russian language," he added.

Language law: Background

On January 16, 2021, the provisions of the law on the obligatory use of the Ukrainian language in the consumer services industry came into force.

Article 30 of the Law of Ukraine on ensuring the functioning of Ukrainian as the official language stipulates that all service providers, regardless of their form of ownership, shall serve consumers and provide information about goods and services in Ukrainian.

On April 25, 2019, the language bill, which suggests the gradual implementation of its provisions, was passed by the Verkhovna Rada, Ukraine's parliament.

Author: UNIAN