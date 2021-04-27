At the same time, the consideration of a complaint filed by PACE President Hendrik Daems over the unfurling of the Ukrainian flag has been postponed to early June.

Member of the Ukrainian delegation to the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE), MP with the European Solidarity Party Oleksiy Honcharenko has been deprived of the right to vote in PACE for three months following a complaint filed by the head of the Russian delegation.

"I've been denied the right to speak in PACE for three months over the complaint filed by Head of the Russian delegation Petr Tolstoy about the situation at the winter session," Honcharenko wrote on Facebook.

The official added the consideration of a complaint filed by PACE President Hendrik Daems over the unfurling of the Ukrainian flag, as well as Merkel's issue had been postponed to early June.

On April 20, 2021, PACE President Hendrik Daems warned Honcharenko of disciplinary sanctions.

While delivering his speech, Honcharenko unfurled the Ukrainian flag with holes in it pierced by Russian bullets.

"This was a flag of a soldier who fought in Donbas. And after that, PACE President Hendrik Daems interrupted my speech and threatened me with disciplinary sanctions," Honcharenko said.

Translation: Kanaryan Lyudmila