The Committee of the Verkhovna Rada, Ukraine's parliament, on National Health, Medical Assistance and Health Insurance has recommended that lawmakers should decide on a motion to dismiss Health Minister Maksym Stepanov.

Thirteen committee members voted for this decision, one was against and one abstained, an UNIAN correspondent reported.

The motion was submitted by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal.

The previous voting on such recommendation failed as the decision had been supported only by seven Members of Parliament, another seven abstained, and one was against. Then the chairman of the committee, Mykhailo Radutsky (Servant of the People parliamentary faction), voted to support the decision to fire Stepanov.

The committee's latest decision has greenlighted a consideration by lawmakers of Stepanov's dismissal.

On May 18, the Verkhovna Rada will have a special meeting to vote on dismissals and appointments. Stepanov's resignation is on the agenda of the meeting.

Reporting by Akulenko Olena