The Verkhovna Rada, Ukraine's parliament, has appointed Serhiy Shkarlet as Minister of Education and Science of Ukraine.

The relevant resolution was backed by 226 MPs, an UNIAN correspondent reported.

The minimum number of lawmakers voted for Shkarlet's candidacy, which determines a positive result. In particular, he was supported by 20 MPs from the Opposition Platform – for Life parliamentary faction, while only 171 MPs from the Servant of the People faction backed his candidacy.

Yesterday, the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Education, Science and Innovations did not support the candidacy of Serhiy Shkarlet for the post of Minister of Education and Science and recommended the session hall to decide.

Serhiy Shkarlet's biography

Shkarlet was born on October 19, 1972. From 1989 until 1995, he studied and graduated from Igor Sikorsky Kyiv Polytechnic Institute. Between 1995 and 1997, he studied accounting and auditing at the Chernihiv National University of Technology and in 1997, at Academician Yuriy Bugay International Scientific and Technical University. In 1996, he started working as a lecturer at the Chernihiv National University of Technology.

Shkarlet is a Doctor of Economics, Professor (2008).

Since May 2010, he had served as rector of Chernihiv State Technological University. In June 2020, Ukrainian media revealed that Shkarlet's scientific works allegedly contained plagiarism.

Author: UNIAN