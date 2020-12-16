The bill adopted today enters into force on January 1, 2021.

The Verkhovna Rada has voted to publish its decisions in the Ukrainian parliament's official newspaper, Holos Ukrainy.

The bill on amendments to the rules of procedure of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine on the publication of Verkhovna Rada decisions (No. 4334) was backed by 246 MPs, according to an UNIAN correspondent.

Read alsoUkraine's Rada accepts Veterans Affairs Minister's resignationThe current legislation provides lawmakers' decisions could be published in the Vidomosti of the Verkhovna Rada weekly or other parliamentary publications.

According to the bill, laws enacted by the president will be published in the Holos Ukrainy newspaper and posted on the parliament's official website. The relevant publication of laws and other parliamentary resolutions is considered official.

The bill adopted on December 16 enters into force on January 1, 2021.

Author: UNIAN