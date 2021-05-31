The Rada chair fears it could be used for purposes beyond medical.

Verkhovna Rada Chairman Dmytro Razumkov says he opposes the idea to legalize cannabis in Ukraine.

The comment came as Razumkov was speaking with journalists at a Kyiv briefing on Monday, an UNIAN correspondent reports.

Razumkov noted that the issue should be addressed to the relevant parliamentary committee.

"I don't fully support legalization of cannabis, for various reasons," Razumvkov says. "Unfortunately, there are examples where it can be used not only for medical purposes," Razumkov said.

Legalization of cannabis in Ukraine

Several bills on cannabis use have been tabled in Parliament.

On April 7, the Cabinet of Ministers adopted a resolution "On Amendments to the List of Narcotic Drugs, Psychotropic Substances and Precursors" (No 324), which legalized the use of cannabis in medical practice. According to the document, Ukraine allows the use of Nabilon and Nabiximols medicines.

Translation: Yevgeny Matyushenko