In total, Ukraine may get US$275 million in military aid from the United States in 2021.

The U.S. Department of Defense has announced Ukraine will be provided with additional US$150 million if it makes sufficient progress on key defense reforms this year.

On March 1, 2021, the Department of Defense announced a new US$125 million package for the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI) that includes training, equipment, and advisory efforts to help Ukraine's forces preserve the country's territorial integrity, secure its borders, and improve interoperability with NATO, as reported in a press release of March 1.

It is noted the USAI package includes two additional armed Mark VI patrol boats to enhance Ukraine's capacity to patrol and defend its territorial waters. To date, the U.S. has committed a total of eight Mark VI patrol boats. The package also includes capabilities to enhance the lethality, command and control, and situational awareness of Ukraine's forces through the provision of additional counter-artillery radars and tactical equipment; continued support for a satellite imagery and analysis capability; and equipment to support military medical treatment and combat evacuation procedures.

Read alsoUkraine integration into NATO requires progress in reform – U.S. embassy"The remaining US$150 million in fiscal year 2021 USAI funds appropriated by Congress will be provided when the Defense Department, in coordination with the Department of State, certifies that Ukraine has made sufficient progress on key defense reforms this year, as required by the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA)," the report says.

The Department encourages Ukraine to continue to enact reforms that strengthen civilian control of the military, promote increased transparency and accountability in defense industry and procurement, and modernize its defense sector in other key areas in line with NATO principles and standards.

"The United States has committed more than US$2 billion in security assistance to Ukraine since 2014 and remains committed to assisting Ukraine with the implementation of these reforms to advance its Euro-Atlantic aspirations in support of a secure, prosperous, democratic, and free Ukraine," reads the report.

U.S. military aid to Ukraine

On March 1, 2021, the U.S. Department of Defense announced a US$125 million aid package for Kyiv as part of its ongoing Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative.

Pentagon press secretary John Kirby said the package includes additional training, counter-artillery radars, medical support, and satellite imagery and analysis, and improvements that will allow Ukraine to improve interoperability with NATO.

In total, the NDAA for 2021 Fiscal Year provides US$250 million in security assistance for Ukraine.

Reporting by UNIAN