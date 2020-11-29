He is to meet with Turkish leaders and business representatives.

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has started a working visit to Turkey.

Meetings of the Ukrainian delegation with the Turkish leaders and business representatives are on the agenda of his visit, the Ukrainian government's press service said on its website on November 29.

The visit will last through November 30.

In October, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky paid a visit to Turkey.

Zelensky's visit to Turkey

During the president's visit to Turkey on October 16, he met with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The governments of Ukraine and Turkey struck a military deal, while the two countries' defense ministries signed a memorandum, which opens up new opportunities for military and military-technical cooperation.

According to Zelensky, Turkey said it was ready to support an international platform to end the Russian occupation of Crimea and the Turkish side will take an active part in the platform.

