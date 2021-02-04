Some 28% of the pollees oppose it.

Almost 60% of Ukrainians back the adoption of a bill on the national referendum.

These are findings of a poll conducted by the Rating Sociological Group on February 2-3, as reported on the agency's website on February 4.

In particular, 58% of the respondents back the adoption of the relevant bill, 28% of the pollees oppose it, while 14% are still undecided.

Mechanics of the poll

The poll was conducted through computer-assisted telephone interviews (CATI) using a random selection of cell numbers.

The sample is representative of the adult population (aged 18 and older).

Some 2,000 respondents were polled in all regions of Ukraine except Crimea and other Russia-occupied parts of Ukraine, namely certain districts in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

The margin of error does not exceed 2.2%.

National referendum bill: Background

The Verkhovna Rada, Ukraine's parliament, on January 26 passed a bill on the national referendum.

The document determines the possibility of holding an e-referendum, but only after a separate law is adopted that would regulate the relevant procedure.

A referendum on a popular initiative is proclaimed by the president in accordance with the Constitution of Ukraine. The national referendum on a popular initiative is proclaimed at the request of at least 3 million Ukrainian citizens who have the right to vote provided that signatures for the appointment of the referendum have been collected in at least two-thirds of the regions with at least 100,000 signatures secured in each such region.

According to the bill, the following issues may be decided in a national referendum:

- Approval of the law on amendments to sections I, III, XIII of the Constitution of Ukraine;

- Issues of altering Ukraine borders; and

- Expiration of a law or its individual provisions.

The bill also defines issues that cannot be a subject of a national referendum.

