Almost 60% of Ukrainians back national referendum bill / Photo from UNIAN
Almost 60% of Ukrainians back the adoption of a bill on the national referendum.
These are findings of a poll conducted by the Rating Sociological Group on February 2-3, as reported on the agency's website on February 4.
In particular, 58% of the respondents back the adoption of the relevant bill, 28% of the pollees oppose it, while 14% are still undecided.
Mechanics of the poll
- The poll was conducted through computer-assisted telephone interviews (CATI) using a random selection of cell numbers.
- The sample is representative of the adult population (aged 18 and older).
- Some 2,000 respondents were polled in all regions of Ukraine except Crimea and other Russia-occupied parts of Ukraine, namely certain districts in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.
- The margin of error does not exceed 2.2%.
- The Verkhovna Rada, Ukraine's parliament, on January 26 passed a bill on the national referendum.
- The document determines the possibility of holding an e-referendum, but only after a separate law is adopted that would regulate the relevant procedure.
- A referendum on a popular initiative is proclaimed by the president in accordance with the Constitution of Ukraine. The national referendum on a popular initiative is proclaimed at the request of at least 3 million Ukrainian citizens who have the right to vote provided that signatures for the appointment of the referendum have been collected in at least two-thirds of the regions with at least 100,000 signatures secured in each such region.
- According to the bill, the following issues may be decided in a national referendum:
- Approval of the law on amendments to sections I, III, XIII of the Constitution of Ukraine;
- Issues of altering Ukraine borders; and
- Expiration of a law or its individual provisions.
- The bill also defines issues that cannot be a subject of a national referendum.