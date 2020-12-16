Local elections were the year's main political event in Ukraine, while President Volodymyr Zelensky was recognized politician of the year, that's according to a survey by the Razumkov Center.
"The main political event of 2020 in Ukraine, as seen by its citizens, is the local election (33% of respondents named it to an open-ended question), while most of those who named the event (54%) consider it positive, and only 11% – negative," says the poll seen by UNIAN.
Read alsoFive political parties get most support in local electionsAlso, 23% of Ukrainians called the COVID-19 pandemic and the associated restriction measures (quarantine and lockdown) as a political event of the year (almost all respondents, 95%, interpret the event as negative).
Another 4.5% of respondents named the decision of the Constitutional Court to abolish anti-corruption laws, 3% named the adoption of the law on farmland market, 3% – the Donbas truce, 2% – economic crisis and the decline in living standards, 2% – higher gas and utility bills, 2% – prisoner swap, and 1% – war in Donbas. Other events did not pass the 1% threshold, while 20% of respondents could not name a single event," sociologists note.
Ukrainians named the U.S. elections (29%) and the COVID-19 epidemic and related anti-epidemic measures (27.5%) as the main political events of 2020 globally.
Half (49.5%) of those who called the U.S. elections the main event consider it positive, and only 9% see it as a negative event, while 96% of those who named the COVID-19 epidemic as the main event interpret it as negative.
10% of respondents named the elections in Belarus the main event of the year globally, 5% named the war in Nagorno-Karabakh, 2% – global economic crisis, and 1.5% – manufacture of COVID-19 vaccine.
Some 18% of respondents could not name a single event (at the end of last year, 51% of respondents could not recall a single significant event in the world in 2019).
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky was recognized as politician of the year. A total of 20% of respondents named him, although the figure is significantly lower than at the end of last year (46%). Another 10% of the respondents named Petro Poroshenko, 5% voted for Yuriy Boyko, 4% – for Viktor Medvedchuk, 3% – for Dmytro Razumkov, 3% – for Yulia Tymoshenko, 2% – for Vitaly Klitschko, 2% – for Volodymyr Groysman, while 36.5% could not name a single top politician (in 2019, it was 24%).
Despite the fact that 20% of respondents named Zelensky politician of the year, 42% said the president was this year's main disappointment. Another 10% consider Poroshenko to be the main disappointment, 2% voted for Viktor Medvedchuk, Denys Shmyhal, Yulia Tymoshenko, Oleh Lyashko, and Oleksiy Honcharuk, and 1% – for Sviatoslav Vakarchuk.
Another 5% expressed frustration with all politicians, while 17% could not name a political figure that disappointed them most.