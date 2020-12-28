Another two parties could have also overcome the 5% threshold.

If the elections to the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine had been held in the near future, four political forces would have made it to parliament, overcoming the 5% threshold.

These are the Opposition Platform - For Life Party, the Servant of the People Party, the European Solidarity Party, as well as the Batkivshchyna Party, Director General of the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS) Volodymyr Paniotto said at a briefing on Monday, commenting on the results of two previous surveys conducted in December by KIIS and the Democratic Initiatives Foundation named after Ilko Kucheriv, according to an UNIAN correspondent.

Read alsoZelensky tops rating of trust in politicians in Ukraine – pollAnother two parties, namely Za Maibutnie (For the Future) and Syla i Chest (Strength and Honor), could have also overcome the 5% threshold.

About the surveys

The Democratic Initiatives Foundation named after Ilko Kucheriv conducted a poll on December 5-13 through personal formalized (face-to-face) interviews, while KIIS conducted a survey on December 4-8 through computer-assisted telephone interviews (CATI) using a random selection of cell numbers.

The margin of error in both surveys does not exceed 3.3%.

Author: UNIAN