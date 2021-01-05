If the elections were held in the near future, 26.2% of respondents would support the incumbent president.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has retained his lead in the presidential rating, while pro-president Servant of the People Party is on top of the parliamentary ranking.

That's according to the results of the survey conducted by the Rating Sociological Group on January 2-4, as reported on the agency's website on January 5.

If the presidential elections were held in the near future, 26.2% of respondents among those who intend to vote and have made up their mind would support the incumbent president. Another 16.6% of respondents would vote for co-chair of the Opposition Platform - For Life Party Yuriy Boyko, 13.3% would back ex-President, leader of the European Solidarity Party Petro Poroshenko, and 10.5% would support leader of the Batkivshchyna Party Yulia Tymoshenko.

Read alsoOver half of Ukrainians say their financial condition deteriorates in 2020 – pollAt the same time, 6.4% of respondents would vote for leader of the Syla i Chest (Strength and Honor) Party Ihor Smeshko, 6.1% – for leader of the Ukrainian Strategy Party (former Prime Minister) Volodymyr Groysman, 4.7% – for leader of the Radical Party Oleh Liashko, 4.1% – for member of the Holos (Voice) Party Serhiy Prytula, 2.6% – for leader of the All-Ukrainian Union Svoboda Oleh Tiahnybok, and 2.3% – for Kyiv mayor, leader of the UDAR Party Vitaliy Klitschko.

Meanwhile, the Servant of the People Party tops the parliamentary ranking (21.6%). The runner-up is the Opposition Platform - For Life Party (17.4%), followed by the European Solidarity Party (14.5%), the Batkivshchyna Party (10.9%), the Ukrainian Strategy Party (5.7%), the Radical Party (5.6%), the Za Maibutnie (For the Future) Party (3.7%), the All-Ukrainian Union Svoboda (3.2%), the UDAR Party (3.1%), the Party of Sharij (2.9%), the Holos Party and the Syla i Chest Party (2.8% each), and the Nash Krai (Our Land) Party (2.2%).

Mechanics of the poll

The poll was conducted through computer-assisted telephone interviews (CATI) using a random selection of cell numbers.

The sample is representative of the adult population (aged 18 and older).

Some 2,500 respondents were polled in all regions of Ukraine except Crimea and other Russia-occupied parts of Ukraine, namely certain districts in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

The margin of error does not exceed 2.0%.

Author: UNIAN