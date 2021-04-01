Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Dmytro Razumkov and Interior Minister Arsen Avakov top the rating of public trust.
This is seen from findings of a poll conducted by the Rating Sociological Group on March 26-28.
According to the results, 46% of the respondents trust in the incumbent president, while 51% do not trust. Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Dmytro Razumkov has 31% and 36%, respectively, and Interior Minister Arsen Avakov enjoys 22% and 68%, respectively.
Read alsoElection runoff in Ukraine would see Zelensky, Boyko – PollSome 16% trust in Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, 51% do not trust him, and 27% say they have not heard about him.
The leaders of the anti-rating are the following: 75% of the respondents expressed distrust in former President, European Solidarity Party leader Petro Poroshenko; 74% do not trust MP from the Opposition Platform - For Life Party Viktor Medvedchuk; leader of the Batkivshchyna Party Yulia Tymoshenko got 69% from the pollees; and co-chair of the Opposition Platform - For Life Party Yuriy Boyko had 58%.
Mechanics of the poll
- The poll was conducted through computer-assisted telephone interviews (CATI), using a random selection of cell numbers.
- The sample is representative of the adult population (aged 18 and older).
- Some 2,500 respondents were polled in all regions of Ukraine except Crimea and other Russia-occupied parts of Ukraine, namely certain districts in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.
- The margin of error does not exceed 2.0%.