Over 45% of the respondents trust in the incumbent president.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Dmytro Razumkov and Interior Minister Arsen Avakov top the rating of public trust.

This is seen from findings of a poll conducted by the Rating Sociological Group on March 26-28.

According to the results, 46% of the respondents trust in the incumbent president, while 51% do not trust. Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Dmytro Razumkov has 31% and 36%, respectively, and Interior Minister Arsen Avakov enjoys 22% and 68%, respectively.

Read alsoElection runoff in Ukraine would see Zelensky, Boyko – PollSome 16% trust in Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, 51% do not trust him, and 27% say they have not heard about him.

The leaders of the anti-rating are the following: 75% of the respondents expressed distrust in former President, European Solidarity Party leader Petro Poroshenko; 74% do not trust MP from the Opposition Platform - For Life Party Viktor Medvedchuk; leader of the Batkivshchyna Party Yulia Tymoshenko got 69% from the pollees; and co-chair of the Opposition Platform - For Life Party Yuriy Boyko had 58%.

Mechanics of the poll

The poll was conducted through computer-assisted telephone interviews (CATI), using a random selection of cell numbers.

The sample is representative of the adult population (aged 18 and older).

Some 2,500 respondents were polled in all regions of Ukraine except Crimea and other Russia-occupied parts of Ukraine, namely certain districts in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

The margin of error does not exceed 2.0%.

Translation: Kanaryan Lyudmila