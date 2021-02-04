Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky stays in the lead of the presidential rating.
This is seen from findings of a poll conducted by the Rating Sociological Group on February 2-3, as reported on the agency's website on February 4.
"Zelensky is still in the lead in the presidential rating. If the presidential elections had been held soon, 21.2% among those who intend to vote and have made up their mind would have supported him," the sociologists said.
Another 17.1% of respondents would have voted for co-chair of the Opposition Platform - For Life Party Yuriy Boyko, 16.4% would have backed ex-President, European Solidarity Party leader Petro Poroshenko, and 12.3% would have supported Batkivshchyna Party leader Yulia Tymoshenko.
At the same time, 7.5% of respondents would have voted for leader of the Syla i Chest (Strength and Honor) Party Ihor Smeshko, 7.5% for leader of the Ukrainian Strategy Party (former Prime Minister) Volodymyr Groysman, 4.0% for Radical Party leader Oleh Liashko, 3.2% Verkhovna Rada Chairman Dmytro Razumkov, and 3.1% for member of the Holos (Voice) Party Serhiy Prytula.
Some 2.1% would have cast their votes for leader of the All-Ukrainian Union Svoboda Oleh Tiahnybok and 1.1% for incumbent Kyiv Mayor, UDAR Party leader Vitaliy Klitschko.
A model-based analysis of the run-off shows Zelensky is taking the lead in pair with all major rivals.
In particular, Zelensky would have 56% against 44% if paired with Poroshenko, 60% against 40% if paired with Boyko, and 55% against 45% if paired with Tymoshenko.
Also, Boyko takes the lead with 51% against 49% if paired with Poroshenko.
Mechanics of the poll
- The poll was conducted through computer-assisted telephone interviews (CATI) using a random selection of cell numbers.
- The sample is representative of the adult population (aged 18 and older).
- Some 2,000 respondents were polled in all regions of Ukraine except Crimea and other Russia-occupied parts of Ukraine, namely certain districts in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.
- The margin of error does not exceed 2.2%.