Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky stays in the lead of the presidential rating.

This is seen from findings of a poll conducted by the Rating Sociological Group on February 2-3, as reported on the agency's website on February 4.

"Zelensky is still in the lead in the presidential rating. If the presidential elections had been held soon, 21.2% among those who intend to vote and have made up their mind would have supported him," the sociologists said.

Another 17.1% of respondents would have voted for co-chair of the Opposition Platform - For Life Party Yuriy Boyko, 16.4% would have backed ex-President, European Solidarity Party leader Petro Poroshenko, and 12.3% would have supported Batkivshchyna Party leader Yulia Tymoshenko.

At the same time, 7.5% of respondents would have voted for leader of the Syla i Chest (Strength and Honor) Party Ihor Smeshko, 7.5% for leader of the Ukrainian Strategy Party (former Prime Minister) Volodymyr Groysman, 4.0% for Radical Party leader Oleh Liashko, 3.2% Verkhovna Rada Chairman Dmytro Razumkov, and 3.1% for member of the Holos (Voice) Party Serhiy Prytula.

Some 2.1% would have cast their votes for leader of the All-Ukrainian Union Svoboda Oleh Tiahnybok and 1.1% for incumbent Kyiv Mayor, UDAR Party leader Vitaliy Klitschko.

A model-based analysis of the run-off shows Zelensky is taking the lead in pair with all major rivals.

In particular, Zelensky would have 56% against 44% if paired with Poroshenko, 60% against 40% if paired with Boyko, and 55% against 45% if paired with Tymoshenko.

Also, Boyko takes the lead with 51% against 49% if paired with Poroshenko.

Mechanics of the poll

The poll was conducted through computer-assisted telephone interviews (CATI) using a random selection of cell numbers.

The sample is representative of the adult population (aged 18 and older).

Some 2,000 respondents were polled in all regions of Ukraine except Crimea and other Russia-occupied parts of Ukraine, namely certain districts in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

The margin of error does not exceed 2.2%.

Author: UNIAN