Respondents were offered two possible lists of potential candidates for presidency, where they had to choose one answer from each list.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is still in the lead in the presidential rating.

If the presidential elections had been held in the near future, 53.3% of respondents would definitely take part in the voting, while another 19.7% would rather go to the polls, according to findings of a poll conducted by Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS).

Read alsoAlmost half of Ukrainians name Zelensky "year's disappointment"During the survey, respondents were offered two possible lists of potential candidates for presidency, where they had to choose one answer from each list.

According to the first list, 27% of respondents among those who intend to vote and have made up their mind would have supported the incumbent president. Another 14.7% would have voted for co-chair of the Opposition Platform - For Life Party Yuriy Boyko, 13.7% for ex-President, leader of the European Solidarity Party Petro Poroshenko, 8.7% for Chairman of the Opposition Platform - For Life Party's political council Viktor Medvedchuk. Some 7.5% would have cast ballots for leader of the Batkivshchyna Party Yulia Tymoshenko, 6.3% for leader of the Radical Party Oleh Liashko, 5.5% for leader of the Ukrainian Strategy Party Volodymyr Groysman, 4.1% for member of the Holos (Voice) Party Serhiy Prytula, and 3.4% for Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Dmytro Razumkov.

Other politicians have been rated below 3%.

Medvedchuk and Razumkov were not put on the second list among possible candidates, however leader of the Syla i Chest (Strength and Honor) Party Ihor Smeshko was included in the list. In this case, Zelensky would have gained the support of 27.7% of respondents among those who intend to vote and have made up their mind. He is followed by Yuriy Boyko (20.8%), Petro Poroshenko (14.2%), Yulia Tymoshenko (7.3%), Ihor Smeshko (6.5%), Oleh Liashko (6.2%), Volodymyr Groysman (6%), and Serhiy Prytula (3.8%). Other politicians have been rated below 3%.

Poll: Details

The survey was conducted on December 17-23 through personal formalized (face-to-face) interviews with the use of tablets.

The sample is representative of the adult population (aged 18 and older).

Some 1,200 respondents were polled in all regions of Ukraine except Crimea and other Russia-occupied parts of Ukraine, namely certain districts in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

The margin of error does not exceed 29% for indicators close to 50%, 2.5% for indicators close to 25%, 1.9% for indicators close to 12%, and 1.3% for indicators close to 5%.

Author: UNIAN