He is followed by Petro Poroshenko and Yulia Tymoshenko.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is still in the lead in the presidential rating.

"Among the candidates, Volodymyr Zelensky would get relatively more votes, since 16.2% of all respondents and 22.7% of those who have made up their mind would have supported him," according to findings of a poll conducted by Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS).

Another 13.1% and 18.3%, respectively, would vote for former President, leader of the European Solidarity Party Petro Poroshenko, while 10.3% and 14.5% would back leader of the Batkivshchyna Party Yulia Tymoshenko.

Read alsoZelensky tops public trust ratingSome 8.1% and 11.4% would support co-chair of the Opposition Platform - For Life Party Yuriy Boyko. Another 5.9% and 8.2% would cast ballots for leader of the Syla i Chest (Strength and Honor) Party Ihor Smeshko, 3.7% and 5.1% would root for Chairman of the Opposition Platform - For Life Party's political council Viktor Medvedchuk, 3.2% and 4.5% would vote for leader of the Ukrainian Strategy Party Volodymyr Groysman, and 2.9% and 4.1% would back leader of the Hromadianska Pozytsia (Civil Position) Party Anatoliy Hrytsenko.

Other candidates would get lower support.

Poll: Details

The survey was conducted on February 5-7 through computer-assisted telephone interviews (CATI) using a random selection of cell numbers.

The sample is representative of the adult population (aged 18 and older). The survey was conducted in settlements across Ukraine with the exception of Russia-occupied Crimea and certain districts in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

The study involved 2,005 respondents.

The margin of error (with a probability of 0.95 and with a design effect of 1.1) does not exceed 2.4% for indicators close to 50%, 2.1% for indicators close to 25%, 1.5% for indicators close to 10%, and 1.1% for indicators close to 5%.

Author: UNIAN