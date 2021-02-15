Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is still in the lead in the presidential rating.
"Among the candidates, Volodymyr Zelensky would get relatively more votes, since 16.2% of all respondents and 22.7% of those who have made up their mind would have supported him," according to findings of a poll conducted by Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS).
Another 13.1% and 18.3%, respectively, would vote for former President, leader of the European Solidarity Party Petro Poroshenko, while 10.3% and 14.5% would back leader of the Batkivshchyna Party Yulia Tymoshenko.
Read alsoZelensky tops public trust ratingSome 8.1% and 11.4% would support co-chair of the Opposition Platform - For Life Party Yuriy Boyko. Another 5.9% and 8.2% would cast ballots for leader of the Syla i Chest (Strength and Honor) Party Ihor Smeshko, 3.7% and 5.1% would root for Chairman of the Opposition Platform - For Life Party's political council Viktor Medvedchuk, 3.2% and 4.5% would vote for leader of the Ukrainian Strategy Party Volodymyr Groysman, and 2.9% and 4.1% would back leader of the Hromadianska Pozytsia (Civil Position) Party Anatoliy Hrytsenko.
Other candidates would get lower support.
Poll: Details
- The survey was conducted on February 5-7 through computer-assisted telephone interviews (CATI) using a random selection of cell numbers.
- The sample is representative of the adult population (aged 18 and older). The survey was conducted in settlements across Ukraine with the exception of Russia-occupied Crimea and certain districts in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.
- The study involved 2,005 respondents.
- The margin of error (with a probability of 0.95 and with a design effect of 1.1) does not exceed 2.4% for indicators close to 50%, 2.1% for indicators close to 25%, 1.5% for indicators close to 10%, and 1.1% for indicators close to 5%.