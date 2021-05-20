Meanwhile, 12.8% of Ukrainians say they would vote for European Solidarity Party leader Petro Poroshenko.

Incumbent President Volodymyr Zelensky would have topped the approval rating if presidential elections had taken place in the near future.

These are findings of a poll conducted by the Rating Sociological Group on May 16-18, which became available to UNIAN.

If presidential elections had been held in the near future, the votes among those who would vote and who have already made their mind would be divided the following way:

30.2% would have voted for incumbent President Volodymyr Zelensky;

12.8% would have supported leader of the European Solidarity Party Petro Poroshenko;

11.9% would have cast their vote for Co-chairman of the Opposition Platform - For Life Party Yuriy Boyko;

11.1% would have voted for leader of the Batkivshchyna Party Yulia Tymoshenko;

7.6% would have supported leader of the Strength and Honor Party Ihor Smeshko.

Translation: Akulenko Olena