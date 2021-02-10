The president is followed by Klitschko, Groysman, and Razumkov.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky tops the rating of public trust, according to a recent poll.

The survey was conducted by the Rating Sociological Group on February 6-8, as reported on the agency's website on February 10.

"Zelensky tops the rating of public confidence as 38% of respondents trust in him vs 58% voicing distrust," the report said.

He is followed by Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko (34% vs 54%) and former Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman (32% vs 58%).

Read alsoAlmost half of Ukrainians support ban on pro-Russian TV channels – pollSome 26% of respondents trust in Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Dmytro Razumkov against 37% who distrust him (33% claim they don't know the politician), while 25% of Ukrainians trust in the leader of the Batkivshchyna (Fatherland) Party, Yulia Tymoshenko against 72% who distrust her.

Then come the pro-Russian Opposition Bloc Party Yuriy Boyko (24% vs 54%), former President Petro Poroshenko (23% vs 74%), Interior Minister Arsen Avakov (21% vs 66%), former Prime Minister Arseniy Yatsenyuk (20% vs 74%), Health Minister Maksym Stepanov (12% vs 33%, while 51% claim they don't know him), and incumbent Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal (12% vs 54%, while around 33% claim they don't know him).

Poll: Details

The poll was run on February 6-8 among the population aged 18 and older. Some 2,500 adult respondents were polled in all regions of Ukraine except Crimea and other Russia-occupied parts of Ukraine, namely certain districts in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

The survey was conducted through computer-assisted telephone interviews (CATI) using a random selection of cell numbers.

The margin of error (with a 0.95 confidence level) is no more than 2.0%.

