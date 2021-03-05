Some 43% of the respondents trust in the incumbent president.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky tops the rating of public trust.

This is seen from findings of a poll conducted by the Rating Sociological Group on March 2-3.

According to the results, 43% of the respondents trust in the incumbent president, while 55% do not trust.

The rating of other candidates is the following: 17.1% of the respondents trust in Batkivshchyna Party leader Yulia Tymoshenko, while 70% expressed distrust; ex-president, European Solidarity Party leader Petro Poroshenko has 25% and 73%, respectively. They are followed by co-chair of the Opposition Platform - For Life Party Yuriy Boyko (24% and 59%); MP from the Opposition Platform - For Life Party Viktor Medvedchuk (15% and 70%); Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal (15% and 50%); Health Minister Maksym Stepanov (12% and 32%); and activist Serhiy Sternenko (10% and 26%).

Read alsoZelensky, ruling party retain lead in popular rating – pollWhat is more, 69% of the pollees believe the country is moving in the wrong direction, 22% said the opposite, and 9% found it difficult to answer. The situation has not changed against early February, the results show.

Mechanics of the poll

The poll was conducted through computer-assisted telephone interviews (CATI), using a random selection of cell numbers.

The sample is representative of the adult population (aged 18 and older).

Some 2,500 respondents were polled in all regions of Ukraine except Crimea and other Russia-occupied parts of Ukraine, namely certain districts in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

The margin of error does not exceed 2.0%.

