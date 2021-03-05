Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky tops the rating of public trust.
This is seen from findings of a poll conducted by the Rating Sociological Group on March 2-3.
According to the results, 43% of the respondents trust in the incumbent president, while 55% do not trust.
The rating of other candidates is the following: 17.1% of the respondents trust in Batkivshchyna Party leader Yulia Tymoshenko, while 70% expressed distrust; ex-president, European Solidarity Party leader Petro Poroshenko has 25% and 73%, respectively. They are followed by co-chair of the Opposition Platform - For Life Party Yuriy Boyko (24% and 59%); MP from the Opposition Platform - For Life Party Viktor Medvedchuk (15% and 70%); Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal (15% and 50%); Health Minister Maksym Stepanov (12% and 32%); and activist Serhiy Sternenko (10% and 26%).
What is more, 69% of the pollees believe the country is moving in the wrong direction, 22% said the opposite, and 9% found it difficult to answer. The situation has not changed against early February, the results show.
Mechanics of the poll
- The poll was conducted through computer-assisted telephone interviews (CATI), using a random selection of cell numbers.
- The sample is representative of the adult population (aged 18 and older).
- Some 2,500 respondents were polled in all regions of Ukraine except Crimea and other Russia-occupied parts of Ukraine, namely certain districts in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.
- The margin of error does not exceed 2.0%.