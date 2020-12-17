Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky tops the rating of trust in politicians in Ukraine.
In particular, 43% of the respondents trust in him vs 54% who distrust, according to a poll recently conducted by the Rating Sociological Group.
He is followed by Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko (32%), former Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman (29%), Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Dmytro Razumkov (26%), leader of the Batkivshchyna (Fatherland) Party Yulia Tymoshenko (25%), leader of the pro-Russian Opposition Bloc Party Yuriy Boyko (24%), former President Petro Poroshenko (22%), and Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal (15%).
Among the main achievements of 2020, the pollees noted the announcement of a ceasefire in Donbas (51%), road construction (43%), the release of National Guardsman Vitaliy Markiv from Italy's jail (21%), an agreement on political and economic cooperation between Ukraine and Britain (17%), the launch of the "Affordable Loans 5-7-9%" program (14%), the launch of the Diia app (digital passport, driver's license) (13%), as well as the decriminalization of gambling. Local elections, the launch of the farmland market were mentioned by 5-9% of the respondents.
At the same time, 13% of the respondents believe no achievements were seen in Ukraine in 2020.
Mechanics of the poll
- The poll was conducted on December 12-14 through computer-assisted telephone interviews (CATI) using a random selection of cell numbers.
- The sample is representative of the adult population (aged 18 and older).
- Some 2,500 respondents were polled in all regions of Ukraine except Crimea and other Russia-occupied parts of Ukraine, namely certain districts in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.
- The margin of error does not exceed 2.0%.