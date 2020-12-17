In particular, 43% of the respondents trust in him vs 54% who distrust.

In particular, 43% of the respondents trust in him vs 54% who distrust, according to a poll recently conducted by the Rating Sociological Group.

He is followed by Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko (32%), former Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman (29%), Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Dmytro Razumkov (26%), leader of the Batkivshchyna (Fatherland) Party Yulia Tymoshenko (25%), leader of the pro-Russian Opposition Bloc Party Yuriy Boyko (24%), former President Petro Poroshenko (22%), and Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal (15%).

Read alsoMost Ukrainians back lockdown from Jan 8 – pollAmong the main achievements of 2020, the pollees noted the announcement of a ceasefire in Donbas (51%), road construction (43%), the release of National Guardsman Vitaliy Markiv from Italy's jail (21%), an agreement on political and economic cooperation between Ukraine and Britain (17%), the launch of the "Affordable Loans 5-7-9%" program (14%), the launch of the Diia app (digital passport, driver's license) (13%), as well as the decriminalization of gambling. Local elections, the launch of the farmland market were mentioned by 5-9% of the respondents.

At the same time, 13% of the respondents believe no achievements were seen in Ukraine in 2020.

Mechanics of the poll

The poll was conducted on December 12-14 through computer-assisted telephone interviews (CATI) using a random selection of cell numbers.

The sample is representative of the adult population (aged 18 and older).

Some 2,500 respondents were polled in all regions of Ukraine except Crimea and other Russia-occupied parts of Ukraine, namely certain districts in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

The margin of error does not exceed 2.0%.

