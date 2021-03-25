The incumbent president and co-chairman of the pro-Russian Opposition Platform – For Life faction became leaders of a presidential rating this March.

The latest poll by the Ukrainian Sociological Group says Volodymyr Zelensky enjoys 23.4% of popular support, while Yuriy Boyko gets 19.1%, and former president Petro Poroshenko who now co-chairs the European Solidarity faction, receives 18.5% of support.

The top three are followed by leader of Batkivshchyna party, Yulia Tymoshenko (11.2%), followed by chairman of the Syla I Chest party Ihor Smeshko (8%).

The rest of the candidates are gaining below 5%.

According to the same poll, the leaders of the party rating were the ruling Servant of the People, as well as Opposition Platform – For Life.

Read alsoOnly 4% of Ukrainians consider Russia as destination for work or permanent residence – pollIn March, Servant of the People's received 20.8% of support, while Opposition Platform – For Life got 19.4%, European Solidarity received 18.2%, Batkivshchyna saw 11.3%, and Syla I Chest had 7.7%.

No other party has beaten the conditional 5% threshold to get to parliament.

The poll was conducted on March 15-22. A total of 1,213 adult respondents were interviewed. Sampling error is within 3%.

Reporting by UNIAN