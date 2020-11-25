The ministry's press secretary has dismissed the report as "rumors."

Ukraine's Infrastructure Minister Vladyslav Kryklii may be replaced by incumbent Head of the Ukravtodor motorway management agency, Oleksandr Kubrakov.

The move is reportedly being promoted by Deputy Head of the President's Office Kyrylo Tymoshenko, according to the Ukrayinska Pravda online outlet, citing a source.

"It is impossible now to dismiss the entire government, but there are several ministers who will be replaced separately. For example, it's Infrastructure Minister Kryklii. As a replacement, Tymoshenko suggests appointing his friend, Ukravtodor CEO Kubrakov," a source in the government has told the publication.

According to Ukrayinska Pravda, Tymoshenko is thus trying to participate in the process of Cabinet reformatting, although his area of responsibility in the President's Office is confined to regional politics.

Earlier, MP with the European Solidarity faction Oleksiy Honcharuk claimed the Radaalready has two-thirds of the votes secured to dismiss the Cabinet.

Press secretary of the Ministry of Infrastructure Oksana Herasimova has dismissed the report as "rumors," RFE/RL reports.

"We don't comment on rumors," she said. "It's very disappointing that Ukrainskaya Pravda publishes this with reference to rumors. And for some reason, it notes one minister, not mentioning any others. The minister is working, he has to work hard – you can see for yourself what the situation is in the country," Herasimova said.

Author: UNIAN