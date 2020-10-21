Ex-Ukrainian Minister for Development of Economy, Trade and Agriculture Tymofiy Mylovanov may be invited to work in the Office.

Personnel reshuffles may take place in Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's Office as early as after the local elections are held on October 25.

That is according to the Novoe Vremya news outlet and the Ukrainian online newspaper Ukrayinska Pravda, referring to their own sources.

Read alsoUkraine's Cabinet appoints acting economy ministerAccording to media reports, First Deputy Head of the President's Office Serhiy Trofimov may be replaced by Deputy Head of the President's Office Kyrylo Tymoshenko.

Ukrayinska Pravda writes that "Kyrylo really wants to take up Serhiy's post" and he has already established relations with Head of the Ukrainian President's Office] Andriy Yermak.

In addition, another Deputy Head of Ukraine's Presidential Office Yuliya Kovaliv may lose her post. Ex-Ukrainian Minister for Development of Economy, Trade and Agriculture Tymofiy Mylovanov wants to take her position, as he has been actively visiting Bankova Street [the President's Office] in recent weeks.

Only Trofimov reacted to the information in Ukrayinska Pravda's comments, writing that he did not comment on the rumors.

Local elections in Ukraine

The local elections in Ukraine will be held on October 25.

On September 5, the electoral process was launched in Ukraine within the preparation and holding of local elections, which are scheduled for October 25.

Voting will take place from 08:00 to 20:00 Kyiv time on October 25, and the election commission must establish its results by November 6.

Author: UNIAN