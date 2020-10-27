Earlier media reports claimed possible upcoming resignation of Yermak's first deputy.

Head of the Ukrainian President's Office Andriy Yermak has said he does not rule out possible reshuffles in the Office.

The official made the comment in an interview with the Babel media outlet on October 27.

"You'll see this from changes that may come. So far, the Office's structure remains as it is now," he said.

Asked whether he was satisfied with his First Deputy Serhiy Trofimov's performance, Yermak said: "Look, I think he can do his job better, but if he's still on a job, this is probably the best answer."

In mid-October, the Ukrainian online newspaper Ukrayinska Pravda reported about Trofimov's possible dismissal.

Commenting on the report, Trofimov noted that it was only president who could assess his performance.

Author: UNIAN