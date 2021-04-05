The Cabinet of Ministers, the SBU, and the National Bank must ensure the implementation of the measures.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has enforced a resolution by the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) dated April 2, 2021, to impose personal sanctions on the country's so-called "top ten smugglers."

That is according to a statement published by the press service of the President's Office on its website on April 4.

Read alsoZelensky wants faster reform of State Customs ServiceThus, the NSDC with its resolution has supported the proposals made by the SBU Security Service of Ukraine to apply personal special economic and other sanctions against 10 individuals for a three-year period.

Moreover, the Cabinet of Ministers, the SBU, and the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) must ensure the implementation of the restrictive measures and monitoring of their effectiveness.

In addition, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs shall inform the authorities of the European Union, the United States and other countries about the application of the said sanctions and ask them to impose similar restrictive measures.

Sanctions against smugglers: Background

"For the first time in Ukraine's history, personal sanctions have been introduced. In particular, assets and property were blocked of those who NSDC and SBU analytical data says can be referred to as Ukraine's top ten smugglers," Zelensky said.

Their names were published by the Ukrainian media outlet zn.ua.

Vadym Alperin;

Ivan Bokalo;

Oleksandr Chudakov;

Volodymyr Didukh;

Orest Firmaniuk;

Oleksandr Kravchenko;

Yuriy Kushnir;

Valeriy Peresoliak;

Viktor Sherman;

Oleksandr Yerimichuk.

In addition to these individuals, on the sanctions list are 68 companies associated with them. Separately, restrictive measures were introduced against 11 Russian companies.

Translation: Olena Kotova