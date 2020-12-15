Zelensky appoints new State Management of Affairs' chief / Photo from president.gov.ua
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has appointed Ihor Lysyi as Head of the State Management of Affairs.
Relevant decree No. 566/2020 dated December 14 is available on the president's website.
"To appoint Ihor Vasyliovych Lysyi as Head of the State Management of Affairs from December 15, 2020, by concluding a civil service contract for the period of the quarantine established to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 acute respiratory disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus in the territory of Ukraine," the decree says.
Read alsoZelensky appoints new Ukroboronprom chiefLysyi's appointment to State Management of Affairs: What is known
- On June 18, by decrees No. 236 and No. 237, Zelensky dismissed Head of the State Management of Affairs Serhiy Borzov from his post and appointed Ihor Lysyi as Acting Head.