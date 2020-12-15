Zelensky appoints new State Management of Affairs' chief / Photo from president.gov.ua

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has appointed Ihor Lysyi as Head of the State Management of Affairs.

Relevant decree No. 566/2020 dated December 14 is available on the president's website.

"To appoint Ihor Vasyliovych Lysyi as Head of the State Management of Affairs from December 15, 2020, by concluding a civil service contract for the period of the quarantine established to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 acute respiratory disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus in the territory of Ukraine," the decree says.

  • On June 18, by decrees No. 236 and No. 237, Zelensky dismissed Head of the State Management of Affairs Serhiy Borzov from his post and appointed Ihor Lysyi as Acting Head.

Author: UNIAN