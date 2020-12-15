Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has appointed Ihor Lysyi as Head of the State Management of Affairs.

Relevant decree No. 566/2020 dated December 14 is available on the president's website.

"To appoint Ihor Vasyliovych Lysyi as Head of the State Management of Affairs from December 15, 2020, by concluding a civil service contract for the period of the quarantine established to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 acute respiratory disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus in the territory of Ukraine," the decree says.