He is followed by ex-President Petro Poroshenko.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is still in the lead in the presidential rating.

If the presidential elections had been held in the second half of 2021, as many as 13.4% of respondents among those who intend to vote and 19.8% of those who have made up their mind would have supported the incumbent president, according to findings of a poll conducted by Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS).

Another 10.6% and 15.7%, respectively, would vote for ex-President, leader of the European Solidarity Party Petro Poroshenko; 8% and 11.8% would back the leader of the Batkivshchyna Party, Yulia Tymoshenko. Some 7.4% and 11% would support co-chair of the Opposition Platform - For Life Party Yuriy Boyko. Another 6% and 8.9% would cast ballots for the leader of the Syla i Chest (Strength and Honor) Party Ihor Smeshko, 5% and 7.5% would root for Chairman of the Opposition Platform - For Life Party's political council Viktor Medvedchuk, and 3.9% and 5.8% would vote for the leader of the Ukrainian Strategy Party, Volodymyr Groysman.

In general, the respondents were provided with a list of 14 candidates, which also includes Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko. Today 0.6% of all respondents and 0.9% of those who have made up their mind are ready to give their votes for the incumbent Kyiv mayor if he runs for president.

Some 3.5% and 5.3%, respectively, want to vote for another candidate not included in the KIIS list.

A total of 9.3% of the respondents said they had not decided on the candidacy yet, while 19.2% said they would not vote at all.

Poll: Details

The survey was conducted on January 22 through computer-assisted telephone interviews (CATI) using a random selection of cell numbers.

The sample is representative of the adult population (aged 18 and older). The survey was conducted in settlements across Ukraine with the exception of Russia-occupied Crimea and certain districts in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

The study covered 1,005 respondents.

The margin of error does not exceed 3.1%.

Author: UNIAN