Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is still in the lead in the presidential rating.
If the presidential elections had been held in the second half of 2021, as many as 13.4% of respondents among those who intend to vote and 19.8% of those who have made up their mind would have supported the incumbent president, according to findings of a poll conducted by Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS).
Another 10.6% and 15.7%, respectively, would vote for ex-President, leader of the European Solidarity Party Petro Poroshenko; 8% and 11.8% would back the leader of the Batkivshchyna Party, Yulia Tymoshenko. Some 7.4% and 11% would support co-chair of the Opposition Platform - For Life Party Yuriy Boyko. Another 6% and 8.9% would cast ballots for the leader of the Syla i Chest (Strength and Honor) Party Ihor Smeshko, 5% and 7.5% would root for Chairman of the Opposition Platform - For Life Party's political council Viktor Medvedchuk, and 3.9% and 5.8% would vote for the leader of the Ukrainian Strategy Party, Volodymyr Groysman.
In general, the respondents were provided with a list of 14 candidates, which also includes Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko. Today 0.6% of all respondents and 0.9% of those who have made up their mind are ready to give their votes for the incumbent Kyiv mayor if he runs for president.
Some 3.5% and 5.3%, respectively, want to vote for another candidate not included in the KIIS list.
A total of 9.3% of the respondents said they had not decided on the candidacy yet, while 19.2% said they would not vote at all.
Poll: Details
- The survey was conducted on January 22 through computer-assisted telephone interviews (CATI) using a random selection of cell numbers.
- The sample is representative of the adult population (aged 18 and older). The survey was conducted in settlements across Ukraine with the exception of Russia-occupied Crimea and certain districts in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.
- The study covered 1,005 respondents.
- The margin of error does not exceed 3.1%.