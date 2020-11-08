He has commented on the law adopted by Parliament on November 6.

Minister of Justice Denys Maliuska says that after the new law on fines for violating quarantine enters into force, people will not be fined for not wearing a mask in the street.

In a video address, the minister said minors would not be fined either.

Maliuska believes that fines from UAH 17,000 to UAH34,000 for violating any quarantine rules were unfair, since not all violators were financially capable of actually paying them. He recalled that in order to resolve these issues, on November 6, the Verkhovna Rada introduced fines of UAH 170 to UAH 255 for failing to wear a mask in public settings and on transport in the amount.

"At the same time, such a fine will be applied quickly: it will be imposed by police officers, representatives of the sanitary-epidemiological service or local authorities immediately on the spot. I would like to note that such fines will not be applied to minors, and neither they will be applied for not wearing a mask in the street," the minister of justice explained.

New law on fines

On November 6, the Verkhovna Rada adopted a government-submitted law amending the Code of Administrative Offenses regarding the prevention of the COVID-19 spread (No. 3891).

In particular, the law establishes that staying in indoor public settings and on public transport during quarantine without wearing personal protective equipment, including respirators or face masks, including home-made ones, that cover both nose and mouth, shall entail a fine (10 to 15 tax-free minimum incomes of citizens (from UAH 170 to 255).

Author: UNIAN