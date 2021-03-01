Rabinovych has been reminded of criminal liability.

Ukrainian MP from the pro-Russian Opposition Platform - For Life parliamentary faction Vadym Rabinovych has posted a map of Ukraine without the Crimean peninsula, which is occupied by Russia, but with the so-called "Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics" ("LPR/DPR") – the two Moscow-sponsored statelets in Donbas, the country's east.

Read alsoUkrzaliznytsia accidentally publishes Ukraine's map without CrimeaThe relevant map titled, "What kind of language independent [Ukraine] speaks," appeared on Rabinovych's Facebook on Monday morning, allegedly depicting the language situation in the country.

The image itself shows that only residents of the western regions supposedly speak Ukrainian. The rest allegedly speak surzhyk [a mix of Ukrainian and Russian] or Russian. It is noteworthy the occupied part of Donbas is depicted as the "DPR" and the "LPR," while Crimea is missing.

Facebook users who wrote comments to the post pointed to criminal liability.

"By publishing Ukraine's map without Crimea, you are committing a criminal offense, and, I hope, you will be held liable for it," MP Serhiy Leshchenko said.

Ukraine's envoy to the Trilateral Contact Group on Donbas, journalist Denys Kazansky also mentioned Rabinovych's propaganda-spreading post.

"Apparently, Rabinovych has decided after the sanctions that there is no sense to hide and begun posting Russian fakes with Ukraine's map without Crimea," the journalist said on Facebook.

Reporting by UNIAN