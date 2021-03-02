SBU reacts to Ukraine's map without Crimea, with 'LPR/DPR' posted by pro-Russian MP / Photo from zagittya.com.ua
The SBU Security Service has reacted to a map of Ukraine without the Crimean peninsula, which is occupied by Russia, but with the so-called "Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics" ("LPR/DPR"), posted by Ukrainian MP from the pro-Russian Opposition Platform - For Life parliamentary faction Vadym Rabinovych.
Read alsoKyiv court issues warrant for pro-Russian blogger Sharij's arrest – mediaThe SBU's press center told UNIAN that the agency was probing into the said publication.
"We will inform additionally about the results of the probe," the press center added.
Background
- On March 1, 2021, Rabinovych posted a map of Ukraine without the Crimean peninsula, but with the so-called "DPR" and "LPR."
- The relevant map titled, "What kind of language independent [Ukraine] speaks," appeared on his Facebook, allegedly depicting the language situation in the country.
- The image itself shows that only residents of the western regions supposedly speak Ukrainian. The rest allegedly speak surzhyk [a mix of Ukrainian and Russian] or Russian. It is noteworthy the occupied part of Donbas is depicted as the "DPR" and the "LPR," while Crimea is missing.
