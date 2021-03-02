The SBU will inform about the findings of the probe.

The SBU Security Service has reacted to a map of Ukraine without the Crimean peninsula, which is occupied by Russia, but with the so-called "Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics" ("LPR/DPR"), posted by Ukrainian MP from the pro-Russian Opposition Platform - For Life parliamentary faction Vadym Rabinovych.

Read alsoKyiv court issues warrant for pro-Russian blogger Sharij's arrest – mediaThe SBU's press center told UNIAN that the agency was probing into the said publication.

"We will inform additionally about the results of the probe," the press center added.

Background

On March 1, 2021, Rabinovych posted a map of Ukraine without the Crimean peninsula, but with the so-called "DPR" and "LPR."

The relevant map titled, "What kind of language independent [Ukraine] speaks," appeared on his Facebook, allegedly depicting the language situation in the country.

The image itself shows that only residents of the western regions supposedly speak Ukrainian. The rest allegedly speak surzhyk [a mix of Ukrainian and Russian] or Russian. It is noteworthy the occupied part of Donbas is depicted as the "DPR" and the "LPR," while Crimea is missing.

Reporting by UNIAN