Razumkov says the parliament will take a "unanimous or almost unanimous position" on the issue.

Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada, Ukraine's parliament, Dmytro Razumkov says there are no grounds for declaring a state of military emergency in the country yet.

"As of today, there are no grounds for introducing a state of military emergency yet," he told Ukraine's TV Channel 4, an UNIAN correspondent reported.

Razumkov also says the parliament will take a "unanimous or almost unanimous position" and defend the nation's interests if lawmakers are to decide on national defense capability and the protection of the territorial integrity of the state.

Legal grounds: State of emergency

Under current laws of Ukraine, a state of emergency is a special legal regime imposed in Ukraine or in certain regions in case of armed aggression or a threat of attack, a threat to the state independence of Ukraine, its territorial integrity. It gives the relevant authorities, military command, military administrations, and local self-government agencies the powers necessary to avert the threat, repel armed aggression and ensure national security, eliminate the threat to the independence of Ukraine, its territorial integrity. A state of emergency also foresees possible temporary limitations on constitutional human and civil rights and freedoms, as well on legitimate interests of legal entities, though the length of such restrictions should be indicated.

Read also"Army is ready": Zelensky on latest tensions with RussiaIn Ukraine, the legal basis for the imposition of a state of emergency is the Constitution of Ukraine, the Law of Ukraine on the legal regime of a state of military emergency (dated May 12, 2015, No.389-VIII), and the presidential decree on declaring a state of military emergency.

Imposing a state of emergency should be initiated by the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, it required endorsement by a presidential order and approval by the parliament.

Russian troops amassing along Ukraine's borders

On March 30, 2021, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Colonel-General Ruslan Khomchak said Russia had deployed 28 battalion tactical groups along the state border of Ukraine and in the temporarily occupied territories. It is also said to be planning to bring up to 25 battalion tactical groups under the guise of preparing for military drills. Such actions pose a threat to Ukraine's military security.

According to the Armed Forces of Ukraine, enemy troops are reinforcing their advanced units with reconnaissance teams and sniper pairs, involving Russian army instructors in personnel training. Russia-led forces' artillery units are reportedly on full alert in certain districts, including villages and towns in occupied Ukrainian territory.

On March 31, 2021, The New York Times reported Russia was pulling 4,000 troops to the border with Ukraine.

Footage was shared on the Internet, showing a train with Russian military hardware en route along the Kerch Strait bridge to occupied Crimea.

The U.S. European Command raised its alert status to the highest level after fighting had resumed between Russia-led forces and Ukrainian troops in Donetsk region.

The U.S. Department of Defense said it was "aware of Russian troop movements" on Ukraine's borders and was concerned about recent escalations of Russian aggression in eastern Ukraine.

The United States, finding reports of Russian military movements on Ukraine's border credible, asked Moscow to explain the "provocations" and is ready to engage on the situation.

On April 8, 2021, Khomchak assured the situation was under control, and the Ukrainian military was ready to respond to the escalation both in the temporarily occupied territory of Luhansk and Donetsk regions and along the entire Ukrainian-Russian border.

Translation: Kanaryan Lyudmila