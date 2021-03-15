Also, over 300 employees of the secretariat had COVID-19.

Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Dmytro Razumkov has said 170 lawmakers have already contracted COVID-19.

Speaking about the spread of the coronavirus in the country and initiatives related to the introduction of a lockdown, the speaker said he thought the epidemic situation was worsening.

"I even look at the number of cases among the lawmakers – it is also increasing. Because they work in the regions, they work with voters... As of today, 171 Members of Parliament have been ill or are being treated, as well as over 300 employees of the secretariat," he said at a briefing on Monday, an UNIAN correspondent reported.

Read alsoCOVID-19: Almost 6,800 new active cases reported as of March 15There are 450 MPs in Ukraine's Verkhovna Rada.

Razumkov reiterated the parliament had worked amid lockdown.

"We did not shut down, we continued working... The parliament has been fulfilling its functions all the time and will continue to do so in the future," he added.

Earlier today, March 15, Deputy Chairman of the Servant of the People parliamentary faction Olena Shuliak said she had contracted COVID-19. She said she had a fever and pneumonia, but she would continue working remotely.

Other related news reports

Reporting by UNIAN