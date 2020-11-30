Razumkov posted a photocopy of the negative result of his PCR test for November 29.

Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Dmytro Razumkov says he has recovered from COVID-19.

Read alsoZelensky beats COVID-19"Good morning! Finally, the usual work schedule again! Once again – thank you all for your sincere support!" he wrote on Facebook on November 30.

Razumkov also posted a photocopy of the negative result of his PCR test for November 29.

Coronavirus in parliament

On November 11, Razumkov said he had tested positive for COVID-19.

On November 12, First Deputy Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk said he had also contracted the coronavirus.

Ukraine said 9,946 new active COVID-19 cases had been confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours as of November 30, 2020.

The total number of confirmed cases grew to 732,625.

