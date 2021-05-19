Lawmakers will address personnel-related issues on Thursday, May 19.

The Verkhovna Rada's Committee on Economic Policy has recommended tapping incumbent chief of Ukraine's State Tax Service Oleksiy Lyubchenko to be nominated as First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy.

This was announced by head of the parliament's Committee on Finance, Tax and Customs Policy Danil Getmantsev on Telegram.

"The Committee on Economic Policy has recommended the appointment of Oleksiy Lyubchenko as First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy. I fully support the committee's decision," he said.

"I am convinced that in the session hall there will be no questions with the nomination either. We will start with personnel-related issues tomorrow."

On April 14, the Cabinet of Ministers appointed Oleksiy Lyubchenko as head of the State Tax Service of Ukraine.

Economy Minister's resignation

On May 18, 2021, the Verkhovna Rada had a special meeting during which Minister for Development of Economy, Trade and Agriculture Ihor Petrashko's resignation was accepted.

Petrashko was appointed Minister for Development of Economy, Trade and Agriculture on March 17, 2020.

On May 14, 2021, Petrashko tendered his resignation from the ministerial post.

