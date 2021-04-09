Kuleba briefed his French counterpart on developments in Russia-occupied Donbas.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has had a phone conversation with his French counterpart Jean-Yves Le Drian to discuss Russia's aggravation of the security situation.

Kuleba briefed his French counterpart on actions by the Russian Federation aimed at destabilizing the security situation in the temporarily occupied territories of Donbas, the press service of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said.

He also drew attention to the threatening built-up of Russian troops near the Ukrainian border.

Le Drian, in turn, noted that France is also watching with concern the pulling of Russian troops to the borders of Ukraine and in the temporarily occupied territories. He pledged France's continued support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine. He "especially noted the balanced and wise actions of Ukraine" in the current situation, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said.

Kuleba expressed his conviction that France is capable of revitalizing the efforts of the Normandy format for a peaceful settlement. In turn, Le Drian confirmed that the French side is interested in the Normandy format remaining effective and efficient.

The Ukrainian Foreign Minister noted that "clear and strong public signals" of the international community in support of Ukraine are now important.

Translation: Akulenko Olena