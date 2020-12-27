Moscow once again accuses Kyiv of being passive in the implementation of the Minsk agreements.

Russian President Vladimir Putin's Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov has said there is no contact with the Ukrainian leadership.

In an interview for the Russia-1 TV channel, he said the settlement in Ukraine is getting more complicated over time, an UNIAN correspondent in Russia reports.

Read alsoKravchuk tells how Russia keeps blocking solutions within TCGPeskov said no offers of contacts had been received from the Ukrainian side.

"No one really calls now," he said.

"The process of fulfilling the very agreements that were reached in Paris and the implementation of the Minsk complex of measures has stalled, since some single provisions were actually implemented, but in general, the most important thing is that no one even took on them," Peskov added.

Contacts between Ukraine-Russia leadership: What is known

Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced his intention to call Russian President Vladimir Putin if the meeting of the Normandy Four leaders' advisors continues to drag on.

In an interview for the Focus magazine, the Ukrainian president explained he did not do this since "there is no subject for conversation." In his opinion, there should be a dialogue like the Normandy format, as well as a direct dialogue.

Zelensky reiterated the meeting of the Normandy Four leaders' advisors had to take place in December, during which it was planned to discuss concrete steps to de-escalate the conflict. But it was postponed.

Author: UNIAN