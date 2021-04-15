Merkel, Macron and Zelensky / REUTERS
German Chancellor Angela Merkel will join in a video conference mode the forthcoming talks between the presidents of Ukraine and France, Volodymyr Zelensky and Emmanuel Macron.
"These trilateral talks show that the reports that [Russian President Vladimir] Putin is going to negotiate on Ukraine without Ukraine are not true. Putin's goal is to split the Normandy format. These talks in video format are evidence of France and Germany's support for Ukraine," the media outlet ZN.UA reported with reference to sources.
- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will meet with President Emmanuel Macron in France on April 16.
- The agenda of the visit is Russia's military build-up near Ukraine's border and the state of Ukrainian reforms, in particular, the creation of an independent and reliable judiciary.