Ukraine demands that the Russian authorities immediately release all political prisoners, including Ukrainian nationals.

Ukraine is concerned over the detention of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny.

This was announced by Ukraine's Ministry of Foreign Affairs in an official statement on January 18.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine is deeply concerned about the detention of Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny. We regard the situation around Navalny as the Kremlin's continuation of the shameful practice of attacking human rights and suppressing freedom of speech," the statement said.

As Ukrainian diplomats emphasized, the detention and politically motivated persecution of political and public figures, representatives of national minorities, journalists, which is systematically practiced by the Kremlin, contradicts Russia's international commitments and the relevant agreements in the field of human rights to which Russia is a party.

"We demand that the Russian authorities immediately release all political prisoners, including citizens of Ukraine, who are illegally detained by the Russian authorities. We also call on the international community to take more decisive action to condemn the repressive practices of the Russian authorities," the statement said.

Navalny's return to Russia

On January 17, Navalny returned to Russia from Germany, where he received treatment after being poisoned last summer.

His plane was supposed to land at Vnukovo Airport, but was redirected to Sheremetyevo Airport.

He was detained by police officers at the airport's border control.

Russia's Federal Penitentiary Service in Moscow said that Navalny had been detained for the failure to visit the criminal executive inspectorate as a probationer.

