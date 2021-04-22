Putin has been informed about Zelensky's initiative for a summit in the Donbas warzone.

Kyiv has so far received no response from Moscow to the recent proposal by President Volodymyr Zelensky to hold talks with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in Donbas.

Putin has been informed about Zelensky's invitation, Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba said in an interview with Reuters.

Before that, the Kremlin said prerequisites must be in place for such a summit to be held.

In a televised address to the nation on April 20, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky voiced a proposal for a summit with Russian leader Vladimir Putin to be held in the Donbas warzone.

Russia's reaction

Vladimir Dzhabarov, deputy head of the Federation Council committee on international affairs, commenting on Zelensky's proposal, said such an initiative "makes no sense."

Meanwhile, Putin's press secretary Dmitry Peskov said the Russian president had been informed about Zelensky's invitation. At the same time, he suggested Putin might not have seen the address due to his preparations for the annual address to the Federal Assembly, delivered on April 21.

Translation: Yevgeny Matyushenko