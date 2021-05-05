In particular, Blinken and Le Drian affirmed unwavering U.S. and French support for the country's sovereignty and agreed to monitor closely Russia's moves.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Jean-Yves Le Drian and German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas have declared their support for Ukraine amid the Russian aggression.

That's according to the statements by U.S. State Department Spokesperson Ned Price following individual meetings between Blinken and Le Drian and Maas, which took place in London on May 4.

In particular, Blinken and Le Drian affirmed unwavering U.S. and French support for Ukraine's sovereignty and agreed to monitor closely Russia's aggression against Ukraine.

During a meeting between Blinken and Maas, the officials emphasized the importance of supporting Ukraine in the face of Russia's aggression.

Read alsoRussia must uphold commitments under Minsk deal – U.S.The Secretary of State also raised the U.S. administration's strong opposition to the Nord Stream 2 pipeline.

Blinken and Maas stressed that Transatlantic cooperation is essential in the face of Russian, Chinese, and Iranian destabilizing activities.

