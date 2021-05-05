Anthony Blinken will be paying a visit to Kyiv on May 5-6.

Russia must be held accountable for its actions, including in Ukraine, U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken believes.

He has also called on partners to press Russia to adhere to commitments and obligations undertaken.

"We need to work together to call out Russia’s behavior, hold Russia accountable for its actions, and press Moscow to adhere to its international commitments and obligations," Blinken said.

Read alsoU.S. Under Secretary of State Nuland to visit Ukraine along with Secretary of State BlinkenState Department spokesman Ned Price elaborated that Russia must "uphold its commitments under the Minsk agreements and work in good faith to end the conflict in eastern Ukraine."

"It must also end its illegal occupation of Crimea," Price stressed.

Blinken's Ukraine visit

Blinken is set to meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and hold a number of other meetings, including with Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, other officials, and representatives of civil society, the U.S. Embassy in Kyiv elaborated.

The top diplomat is set "to reaffirm unwavering U.S. support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity in the face of Russia's ongoing aggression," the U.S. State Department spokesman said in a statement.

Translation: Yevgeny Matyushenko